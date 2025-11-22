$10,000 reward being offered for information in 2 downtown shootings

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the two shootings in The Loop on Friday night.

One person died and eight people were wounded in a pair of shootings. The youngest victim was 13 years old.

Seven teens were injured in the first shooting, which police said happened near the intersection of State and Randolph streets near the Chicago Theatre around 9:50 p.m. Two people were shot, one fatally, during the second shooting near Adams and Dearborn streets about half an hour later.

The shootings took place amid huge crowds packing downtown for the Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park and the first night of Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza.

The Executive Director of Cook County Crime Stoppers released the following statement:

"These acts of violence in the heart of our city are unacceptable. Someone out there knows what happened, and we are asking that person to do the right thing. Your information could bring justice to the victims and help prevent further violence. Crime Stoppers offers complete anonymity; your name will never be asked, your call will never be traced, and your information will remain confidential. Please help us keep our communities safe."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.CPD.com.