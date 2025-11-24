$5,000 reward offered for information on killing of 14-year-old Armani Floyd in Loop shooting

A new reward is being offered for information to help find the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy Friday night in the Loop, in the first of two shootings downtown, which left one teen dead and eight others wounded.

The gunfire erupted after thousands of people were out celebrating the Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park.

Cook County Crime Stoppers immediately offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the two shootings.

On Monday, the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation – a Texas-based nonprofit – offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of 14-year-old Armani Floyd, who was killed in the second of those two shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, when seven teens were shot outside the Chicago Theatre, in the 100 block of North State Street. All seven victims were taken to hospitals in good or fair condition.

Around 10:40 p.m., two more teens were shot near Dearborn and Adams streets, a few blocks away. Armani Floyd, 14, was shot multiple times, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man also was shot in the leg, and was taken to Northwestern in serious condition.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said Chicago police were aware of social media posts promoting a so-called "teen takeover" downtown on Friday night, and that Chicago Public Schools had sent letters home to parents. Police also put an extra 700 officers on patrol.

"What we put in place did not do enough for what we were concerned about from actually manifesting," Mayor Johnson said. "Our young people have to understand that they should not attend these unauthorized events that are advertised on social media. They are extremely dangerous due to the number of individuals that may be carrying weapons, especially semiautomatic weapons."

Johnson said 18 arrests were made Friday night, and five guns were recovered in the aftermath of the shooting. The mayor called the shootings a setback for the city.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody for either shooting.