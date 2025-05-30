Man killed in shooting that injured Chicago police officer in Humboldt Park Id'd

Police officer shot in leg, man killed on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed in a shooting that injured a Chicago police officer in Humboldt Park on Thursday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said tactical officers tried to stop a man in an alley in the 4300 block of West North Avenue. As officers approached, police said the man took off running into a backyard.

Police said when officers caught up to him and tried to detain him, the man's gun went off, hitting the police officer in the leg. Police said the officer then fired back, hitting the man.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. The Medical Examiner identified the man as 19-year-old Nathaniel Ferjerang.

The Chicago police officer was rushed to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The officer was listed in serious condition.

Chicago police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is leading the investigation and the officers involved will be placed on administrative duties.