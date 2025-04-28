Shooting involving Chicago police officer under investigation on Chicago's Southwest Side
A shooting involving a Chicago police officer is under investigation in the West Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of West 67th Place just after 5 a.m.
Video from the scene shows a large police response on 67th Place, with police tape blocking off the residential area.
Details on the shooting were not immediately available.
A spokesperson told CBS News Chicago the off-duty officer was not shot. Chicago police have not confirmed who fired shots.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.