Shooting involving Chicago police officer under investigation on Chicago's Southwest Side

A shooting involving a Chicago police officer is under investigation in the West Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of West 67th Place just after 5 a.m.

Video from the scene shows a large police response on 67th Place, with police tape blocking off the residential area.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.

A spokesperson told CBS News Chicago the off-duty officer was not shot. Chicago police have not confirmed who fired shots.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.