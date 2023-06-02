Chicago Police officer busted at bar with crack cocaine in squad car, records say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police Officer has been relieved of his police powers after being caught with suspected crack and powder cocaine inside his squad car.

Police said the 38-year-old officer was arrested coming out of a Norwood Park neighborhood bar early Friday morning.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey confirmed the arrest happened around 5:30 a.m. Police records show the arrest happened as Officer Antrinius Andrews was coming out of Teasers, at 7123 W. Higgins Ave.

Officer Antrinius Andrews Chicago Police

A police report obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators shows Andrews was off duty at the time, but raised suspicions because he parked his squad car outside of the bar.

The report indicates Chicago Police were called to the scene because someone saw a man in plain clothes exit a parked Chicago Police Department vehicle and enter the bar.

A CPD officer approached Andrews and "detected a strong odor of alcohol," "along with a slurred speech." Andrews said he "had a few drinks," records say.

The CPD also observed a "clear plastic baggie containing a white residue" on the computer in the squad car, records say. Officers also found "additional clear plastic baggie containing a rock-like substance" suspected to be crack cocaine, records say.

There was also an additional zip lock bag "containing a white powder-like substance" was suspected to be powder cocaine, records say. Police also found an open bottle of vodka and a bottle of brandy in the squad.

Officer Andrews' weapon and a rifle were also inventoried.

The report went on to say that Andrews, who has been with the department since 2012, was placed into custody - and an Internal Affairs Division sergeant responded.

CPD confirmed that Officer Andrews has been relieved of his police powers, and his case is open with the Bureau of Internal Affairs.

He was charged with two felony counts of "possession of a controlled substance" and one misdemeanor count of "Possession of drug paraphernalia."

We're also digging into Andrew's history on the jobs, which public records show includes a 2020 complaint for being intoxicated on the job.

