Activists call on Chicago Police Department to reopen investigation into officers with extremist ties

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Activists Saturday demanded the Chicago Police Department reopen its investigation into officers with ties to known extremist groups

"We are the people, and we are the ones who employ the police," said Grace Patino with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. We pay for their salaries. We pay for their overtime. And we pay for the misconduct cases. We have a right and a responsibility to stand up and say that Oath Keeper cops aren't welcome here." 

An internal affairs investigation found eight officers with connections to right-wing extremist groups like the Oath Keepers.

However, according to Inspector General Deborah Witzburg, investigators only interviewed those officers themselves. 

They did not take additional steps or document whether their association with the group discredited their department. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

