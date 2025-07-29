Chicago Police Department's LGBTQ+ liaisons work year-round to help community

The parade is over and pride month is done, but the Chicago Police Department's LGBTQ+ liaisons are still hard at work.

Officer Calla Roulds is one of three liaisons with CPD, and one of two sworn officers. The LGBTQ+ liaison program started in 2021.

"We wanted to let them know we're in the community. We're here, we're there for you," she said.

"We saw that there was a barrier, a gap in in services supporting, so these individuals are designed to bridge that gap and help people with different needs," said Michael Milstein, deputy director of equity and engagement for the department, and who oversees the liaisons. "That gap stems from a breakdown in trust between police and the LGBTQ+ community. We recognize there's been a history, and we want to learn from that history."

Learning from history helps them meet the needs of the community today.

"When there's a community member who's the victim of a crime, we assist them. Whether it's getting court advocacy – we never push them there – if they just need therapy, it's property damage, we try to help them as much as possible," Roulds said.

Courtney McKinney is a senior outreach coordinator at Brave Space Alliance, an LGBTQ+ center in Hyde Park where the liaisons often connect with community members.

"Just by having officers helping and engaging they feel, I don't' want to say comfortable, but I feel like it can get there," McKinney said.

"I think it shows that we care, we're listening, we support the community," Milstein said.

"I'm proud," said Roulds. "I'm so proud of our department."