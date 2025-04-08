Watch CBS News
Search underway for driver who damaged multiple parked cars on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police searching for driver who damaged multiple parked cars in Austin
Chicago police searching for driver who damaged multiple parked cars in Austin 00:28

Chicago police are searching for a man they said hit several parked cars early Monday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. 

Police said a white SUV slammed into a gray vehicle, setting off a chain reaction crash in the first block of Central Avenue around 1:45 a.m. The gray car was hit so hard that the hood ended up under a purple car in front of it. 

Chicago police said the damaged vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash. It is not clear how many cars were damaged. 

The man driving the SUV fled the scene. No citations have been issued. 

Police are investigating. 

