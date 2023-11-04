PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Artie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a handsome fella named Artie.

Artie is a very charming 2-and-a-half-year-old boy who will use his big brown eyes to convince you to love and cuddle him.

PAWS Chicago has treated him for various minor medical issues, and he has spent time in homes, so they have plenty of notes on him, and he is now ready for his new family. He will even shake paws to formalize your adoption agreement.

Pets like Arite are available to two different adoption events on Saturday, Nov. 4. From noon to 3 p.m. PAWS is taking dogs and cats to meet you in Highland Park at their North Shore New Friend event. That's at the Glen Felner Adoption Center, 1616 Deerfield Road. Also, Saturday night at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, a meet-and-greet Pup Pop-Up Event – your chance to meet adoptable dogs that have not been showcased at the shelter, but have been in foster homes.

Go to PAWS Chicago for information and to reserve a spot to meet these handsome pets from 6 to 8 p.m.