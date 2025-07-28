Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in shooting on Chicago's Near South

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Shooting investigation underway on Chicago's Near South Side
Shooting investigation underway on Chicago's Near South Side 00:34

Police are searching for the shooter after two people were shot on Chicago's Near South Side early Monday morning. 

Around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said someone shot a 46-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue. 

Police said the man was shot twice in the abdomen. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. 

The woman was shot three times, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.        

Officers recovered a gun from the scene, 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

