Man critically injured in shooting on Chicago's Near South

Shooting investigation underway on Chicago's Near South Side

Police are searching for the shooter after two people were shot on Chicago's Near South Side early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said someone shot a 46-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police said the man was shot twice in the abdomen. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The woman was shot three times, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene,

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.