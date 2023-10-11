Chicago's process to house thousands of migrants frustrates alderpeople, residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the city desperately tries to find housing for migrants coming to Chicago, CBS 2 learned two new shelters are coming to the West Loop.

City data show Chicago has welcomed 18,000 new arrivals since last year. Of those migrants, 3,866 are still waiting for housing. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had the latest on the housing cycle that's frustrating residents.

When the Johnson administration decides on a shelter location, an alderperson is notified, and then there's an emergency community meeting. That's been the cycle.

Community members are angry because they say they're usually the last to know.

"I've said this before, but people need to be communicated with and this is leaving a bad taste in everyone's mouth," said Julie Darling, president of the West Loop Community Organization.

Two new migrant shelters are coming to Chicago's West Loop, CBS 2 has learned.

"I think if there's more communication and more coordination, that people would be more happy to help," Darling said.

Both sites fall within Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.'s (27th) ward.

"I found out specifically about them on Monday, so that's why I'm trying to have a meeting tonight about it with the community," Burnett said.

The alderperson claimed the plan was also news to him. The decision is up to the mayor's office.

"I don't know what all I can do about it, but at the same time, we need to try to make this thing work as much as possible," Burnett said.

Another decision by the Johnson administration was to put the plan to move migrants into Amundsen Park, near the mayor's home in Austin, on hold. Instead, officials chose to explore an alternative before making a final decision.

"I want you to know that we are still fighting," said one resident at a recent rally. "We are not willing to lie down and willingly give away our park."

Neighbors in Austin have continued to rally for days as the mayor originally asked the Parks Department to turn over the keys to the field house, the site of multiple programs for young people and seniors, and then backtracked.

"What the mayor is proposing will fundamentally change the use, the enjoyment of the property," said Deidre Baumann, an attorney representing residents near Amundsen Park.

Neighbors got so fed up that they retained Baumann to file an emergency temporary restraining order against the city that has yet to be served to the mayor and Park District.

"And what we're asking is have a plan," Baumann said.

A similar argument is being made in the West Loop.

"People just really wanna know what the plan is, like literally what is the plan?" Darling said.

The meeting was expected to start at 6 p.m. Migrants are expected to move into the new shelters as soon as Friday.