Chicago's process to house thousands of migrants frustrates alderpeople, residents As the city desperately tries to find housing for migrants coming to Chicago, CBS 2 learned two new shelters are coming to the West Loop. City data show Chicago has welcomed 18,000 new arrivals since last year. Of those migrants, 3,866 are still waiting for housing. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had the latest on the housing cycle that's frustrating residents.