Chicago man ordered held, charged with breaking into Downers Grove North High School

A Chicago man was ordered to remain in jail, accused of breaking into a high school in Downers Grove this week, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Saturday.

Deon McLaughlin, 56, was charged with one count of burglary in a school, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of aggravated battery to a school employee. He appeared in court on Saturday morning, where he was denied pre-trial release.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday, around 1:42 a.m., Downers Grove police officers responded to Downers Grove North High School for a burglary call. When they arrived, a victim told them that around 1:35 a.m., she was cleaning near the front entrance when she heard a loud commotion from the alumni room.

It was alleged that the victim then saw an unknown person [McLaughlin] leave the alumni room and approached her, demanded money from her, and then placed his hands on the back of her neck while forcefully walking her through the school in search of money.

The victim was able to call 911 as McLaughlin allegedly walked through the school.

It was further alleged that while McLaughlin led the victim through the school, she made contact with a coworker who, just before police arrived, confronted McLaughlin, causing him to leave the school.

Preliminary reports indicated that McLaughlin entered the school after forcing open a window just before midnight.

Following an investigation, McLaughlin was identified as the suspect and was placed into custody on Friday.

McLaughlin is due back in court on Jan. 5.

Prosecutors said because of his history, the burglary in a school charge was subject to non-probationable sentencing guidelines of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.