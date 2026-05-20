Chicago man gets 18 years in prison for involvement in 2021 Oak Brook Mall shooting

A Chicago man will spend 18 years in prison for his involvement in a shooting that left four bystanders hurt at Oak Brook Mall in 2021, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced on Wednesday.

The shooting took place just two days before Christmas.

Steve Lane, 33, appeared in court on Wednesday morning, where he entered a plea of guilty to one count of armed violence. He's been in custody since Dec. 29, 2021, after bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply.

Around 5:44 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, Oak Brook police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Oak Brook Mall. Upon arrival, officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigation into the shooting indicated that Lane and another man, Tyran Williams, both of whom were armed, were involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. It was later learned that Lane struck and injured Williams during the shooting before leaving the scene.

He was taken into custody at the mall a short time later, following a brief foot pursuit. Police also found a Taurus 9 mm handgun in the area where Lane fled, Berlin said.

Four innocent bystanders were also hit by gunfire—each was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams, who was a South Side restaurateur, was also treated at the hospital before being released into custody on Dec. 27, 2021. He then posted 10% of his bond and was released from custody on Dec. 30.

Williams was shot and killed in Chicago on March 15, 2024. Police are still looking for the suspect in that case.