South Side Chicago restaurateur shot and killed last week was awaiting trial in mall shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beverly restaurateur who was shot and killed in broad daylight last week was awaiting trial in a 2021 shooting at the Oakbrook Center mall, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Tyran Williams, 34, was shot and killed this past Friday morning outside his restaurant – Gusto's Kitchen, at 1767 W. 95th St.

Tyran Williams Supplied to CBS 2

Police said at 11:53 a.m., Williams was in an alley outside Gusto's when he was approached by a suspect in a blue vehicle. The suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Williams was hit multiple times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center on Oak Lawn, where he died.

In December 2021, Williams was charged along with Steve L. Lane in a shootout that wounded four innocent bystanders at the Oakbrook Center mall.

Prosecutors at the time said Williams came to the mall with a gun on Dec 3, 2021. Officials said at some point, around 6 p.m. that evening, Williams and Lane fired shots at each other at the packed mall near Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne's.

Williams was shot four times, but Lane was not injured, prosecutors said at the time.

An officer, who ran out of Nordstrom after hearing shots, saw two men shooting at each other and a companion with one of the two.

Four innocent bystanders also were shot, according to police and prosecutors; including three women and a man. An 18-year-old woman also suffered a broken ankle as she tried to get away.

Bond for both Williams and Lane was set at $1 million after they were apprehended – with a requirement that they would need to be on electronic monitoring if released.

The case was still pending as of Wednesday, DuPage County court records confirmed.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th)- in whose ward Gusto's Kitchen was located – said Williams had indeed been on electronic monitoring, and had been given permission to be out during daylight hours.

This week, Williams' family said he had just founded Gusto's Kitchen in September – with a goal of creating generational wealth for his kids.

One of Williams' last Instagram posts was about how he took a leap of faith - determined to stay out of trouble on the streets - and proved to himself that he could really make a change.

Williams' family did not have a time frame Monday of when the restaurant would reopen, but they said it will not be closed for good.

Police said no one is in custody in the shooting that killed Williams as of this week.