Chicago man charged with robbing two women, shooting one in Lakeview

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing two women at gunpoint and shooting one of them earlier this week in the Lakeview neighborhood. He's also been charged in another robbery last month and in connection with two stolen cars.

Michael Jenkins, 19, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of identity theft.

Police said Jenkins was among a group of three people who robbed two 24-year-old women on Sunday in the 400 block of West Wellington Avenue, and shot one of the victims in a struggle over her personal belongings. The woman who was shot was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Jenkins was arrested Monday in the Armour Square neighborhood, after he was identified as one of the robbers, police said.

He also has been charged in the armed robbery of a 21-year-old woman on June 9 in the 700 block of West Roscoe Street, and with the possession of two stolen vehicles on June 9 and July 12 in Lakeview.

Jenkins also has been charged with one count of identity theft after he allegedly used one of the Lakeview robbery victims' credit cards at a BP gas station in Fuller Park and a McDonald's in Austin.

Jenkins was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.