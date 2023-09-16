Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with stabbing 2 men in West Ridge

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the stabbing of two other men in West Ridge.

Police around 10:44 a.m. on Thursday arrested Boris Vasilic, 41, of Chicago, in the 6300 block of North Francisco Avenue.

He was identified as the suspect who stabbed the victims, 32 and 35, just 30 minutes earlier, in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue.

Vasilic was quickly placed into custody and was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. 

First published on September 16, 2023 / 11:23 AM

