Chicago man charged with stealing mail while possessing postal key on Northwest Side

A Chicago man was charged with stealing mail while possessing a postal key, The United States Postal Inspection Service announced Thursday.

Donald Hill, 35, was arrested on Thursday, March 20, in the 6900 block of West Belmont Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of possession of burglary tools and two misdemeanor counts of theft of lost or mislaid property.

The service said Hill was identified as the person responsible for multiple mail thefts on the Northwest Side and across the Chicagoland area since last year.

Additional charges are pending.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of mail theft is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or submit a report at uspis.gov.