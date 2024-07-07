Chicago man charged after robbing driver, attempting to flee police disguised as a woman

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged accused of robbing a driver at gunpoint outside an Elmhurst apartment complex and attempting to flee the area using an Uber while disguised as a woman, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Sunday.

Bennie Gates, 19, of Chicago, appeared in court Sunday morning. He was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

The office said on Friday around 7:09 a.m., Elmhurst officers on patrol in the area of Berkely and St. Charles Road were flagged down by a man who told them he had just been robbed by a man with a gun, later identified as Gates.

Officers, while investigating, learned that the victim had offered Gates a ride to Elmhurst for $40 after picking him up from the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station. Gates was dropped off at the Elmhurst Terrace Apartments, where he got out of the car, walked around to the driver's side, pulled out a handgun from his waistband, and told the victim, "You didn't know I had a gun, did you?"

It was further alleged that he demanded his fare back from the victim and instructed him to get his suitcase from the trunk. The victim complied. Gates then left the area, walking east on Fellows Court.

After several hours of surveilling an apartment where Gates was believed to be, a detective saw an Uber arrive and what appeared to be a woman in a bomber jacket with long hair and a beanie leave the apartment and get in the Uber, the office said.

The detective followed the Uber and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the passenger, the detective identified the passenger as Gates, who was wearing a wig.

Gates ran from the detective, crossing six lanes of traffic. He was later found in a nearby detached garage with the help of a helicopter, K-9 officers, and drones.

"It is alleged that Mr. Gates robbed at gunpoint an innocent man who had just given him a ride back from Chicago," Berlin said. "It is further alleged that once Mr. Gates became aware that law enforcement was looking for him, he attempted to flee the scene in an Uber while disguised as a woman. Thanks to the vigilance and outstanding, heads-up work of the Elmhurst Police Department, Mr. Gates' attempt to disguise himself as a woman did not fool anyone. Thankfully, the victim in this case was not injured."

Gates' next court appearance is scheduled for July 29 for arraignment.

