Chicago man charged in fatal West Town shooting last month

Chicago police charged a man they said had fatally shot a 24-year-old man last month on the city's West Side.

Antwan Mclaurin, 23, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim in the 1100 block of North Noble Street on Aug. 2.

Police said the victim was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

A 50-year-old man was also found shot in his right thigh and right calf. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Police did not charge Mclaurin in that shooting.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was available.