Chicago man charged in deadly shooting in Oak Park, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A man was charged in the deadly shooting of another man in Oak Park Friday morning, police announced.

The Cook County Assistant State's Attorney's Office charged 20-year-old Jabari McGee of Chicago with first-degree murder.

It was around 1:20 a.m. when Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired at 651 South Boulevard. There, they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Corey Gates of South Holland, Illinois.

A witness told police five men, all wearing black clothing, left the scene of the shooting. Officers spotted the group matching the witness description running eastbound on Pleasant Street from Cuyler Avenue. Police later arrested the sixth suspect. Three men, including McGee, and three boys were taken into custody.

The three boys were released without charge on Friday. The charge for McGee was approved on Saturday. The two other men were also released without charge on Saturday.

McGee remains held pending a bond hearing.

Investigation into the incident is still active and ongoing.

The video above is from a previous report.

