5 arrested after deadly shooting in Oak Park, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Five people were arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Oak Park on Friday morning. 

Just after 1:20 a.m., Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired at 651 South Boulevard where they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. 

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center. 

A witness told police five men, all wearing black clothing, left the scene of the shooting. Officers then saw the group, matching the witness description, running eastbound on Pleasant Street from Cuyler Avenue. 

Police arrested five people, including three juveniles. They are being held at the Oak Park Police Department.

No weapons were recovered. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

