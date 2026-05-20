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Chicago man charged with attempted murder, burglary in separate South Side incidents

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police have charged a man they said participated in multiple crimes, including the alleged stabbing of another man during an attempted robbery on the city's South Side.

Malachi Willis-Hightower, 20, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery, and burglary. 

Police say Willis-Hightower was identified as the suspect who, on March 15, allegedly stabbed and injured a 35-year-old man during an attempted robbery in the 2100 block of East 67th Street.

He was also charged with the alleged burglary of a vehicle on Tuesday in the 7400 block of South Paxton Avenue.

Police say he was placed into custody and charged accordingly. 

Willis-Hightower was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday. Information from the court was not immediately available. 

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