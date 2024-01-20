Chicago man charged with murder in attack outside House of Blues in November

Chicago man charged with murder in violent attack outside House of Blues

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the violent attack that killed a 47-year-old man outside Chicago's House of Blues back in November.

Jamie Miller, 29, of Chicago was arrested on Thursday in the 7000 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of murder with a strong probability of death or injury.



Miller was identified as one of the offenders who, on Nov. 15, participated in the homicide of the victim in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police said just before 11:30 p.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two men.

The offenders asked him for money before one of them punched the victim in the head. Officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with a head injury and later died.

Miller is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.