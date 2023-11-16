Person killed in attack outside Chicago's House of Blues
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a startling attack outside the House of Blues in River North.
Just before 11:30 a.m., police said the 47-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on Dearborn near the Chicago River when two men approached.
The men asked him for money for one of them punched the victim in the head.
Officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with a head injury. He later died at the hospital.
Police are searching for the suspects.
