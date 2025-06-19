Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking of handicapped woman in East Garfield Park

A Chicago man was charged with his participation in the armed carjacking of a handicapped woman on the city's West Side earlier this week.

Kennedy Leach, 18, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by Citywide Vehicular Hijacking Task Force members in the 1100 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking of a handicapped person.

Chicago police said Leach was identified as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 62-year-old woman in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway earlier in the day.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

No further information was available.