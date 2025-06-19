Watch CBS News
Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking of handicapped woman in East Garfield Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A Chicago man was charged with his participation in the armed carjacking of a handicapped woman on the city's West Side earlier this week.

Kennedy Leach, 18, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by Citywide Vehicular Hijacking Task Force members in the 1100 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking of a handicapped person.

Chicago police said Leach was identified as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 62-year-old woman in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway earlier in the day.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.    

No further information was available.                                          

Jeramie Bizzle

