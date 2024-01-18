Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in Auburn Gresham shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with shooting another man in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Tuesday.

Tony Briceno Vizcaya, 23, was arrested in the 8000 block of South Morgan Avenue. He was charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Briceno was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, shot and injured the 24-year-old victim in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue. He was quickly placed into custody by responding officers and charged accordingly.

A detention hearing for Briceno is scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 11:31 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.