Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in Auburn Gresham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with shooting another man in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Tuesday.

Tony Briceno Vizcaya, 23, was arrested in the 8000 block of South Morgan Avenue. He was charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Briceno was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, shot and injured the 24-year-old victim in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue. He was quickly placed into custody by responding officers and charged accordingly.

A detention hearing for Briceno is scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.