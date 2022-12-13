'It's still in my head': Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help.

They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2.

"I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."

Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Shaw was looking down at her phone while standing along South Vincennes Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. when she crossed paths with two individuals.

"They walked around her as if they were going across the street but they turned around and opened fire," Walker said.

Detectives told the family they suspect it was a random shooting but the family thinks otherwise, because according to the medical examiner, Shaw was shot over 10 times.

"I just know that what the funeral home told us and how bad it was," Walker said.

Nearly two months have gone by, and still there are no arrests or leads. Only questions. Walker is now determined to shed new light on the case.

"I gotta do everything in my power to help to do something. I just want her name or something to get out there. Because, this has really crippled our family," Walker said. "As humans, we can't, as a society, let this cycle continue going on and let letting people get away. So if you know anything, please reach out to your local police department."

CBS 2 reached out to CPD to get an update on this case. CPD said it was still very much an active investigation as no arrests have been made.