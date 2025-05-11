Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral honors Pope Leo XIV at Sunday mass

A special prayer was delivered at Holy Name Cathedral Sunday for Pope Leo XIV.

The church held its first Sunday mass since the pope was elected on Thursday. Many who attended said they are praying for unity."

It was an overflow crowd for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning mass. Kevin Schwehs couldn't miss the moment.

"We've got the Pope, we've got love, we've got sunshine, we've got Mother's Day," Schwehs said. "We're winning."

Schwehs, his mother, and a friend of the family, Nancy Cobb, say Pope Leo XIV gives them hope.

"He seems so down-to-earth, and we all need hope," Cobb said, "and I think he will unify a lot of us."

Alice Villalobos is from Los Angeles, and came to Chicago to celebrate her 62nd birthday. She said she is a proud Catholic, so it was a must to attend church.

"As soon as it was announced that we were coming here, we've got to come to a church," said Villalobos, "and we were going to go to his hometown, but we slept late today."

Villalobos also wanted to share in baseball fandom with the Pope.

"We're going to a White Sox game just for him, even though we're Dodger fans," she said. "Go Dodgers."

While part of the mass was dedicated to Pope Leo XIV, many parishioners also came to celebrate Mother's Day.

"I think it's a combination of both — also, the beautiful spring weather here in Chicago; graduation for college students, so families are in town," said Father Andy Matijevic, director of worship at Holy Name Cathedral. "It's a great day to celebrate, a great day to be Catholic, and a great day to come together to thank God for the gift of so many things."

Many at Holy Name Cathedral said it was their hope that the inspiration that many felt this week will continue for years to come.