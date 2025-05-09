Mass of Thanksgiving underway for Pope Leo XIV at Holy Name Cathedral

A special mass is underway at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral for the first American-born pope.

Pope Leo XIV grew up in South Suburban Dolton. Those who know him are reflecting on the humble beginnings of a global faith leader.

Parishioners entered the cathedral, filling the pews for this Friday morning's Mass of Thanksgiving.

It's their normal mass, but it's also the first time they will pray for Pope Leo XIV.

Born Robert Francis Prevost, he is now known as Pope Leo XIV.

His journey began in Dolton, Illinois, where he was born to American parents with Peruvian roots.

On his childhood street, he's still known as "Robby," remembered for playing Priest and Red Rover.

While in the first grade, neighbors believed he would become the first American pope.

He served as an altar boy at the now-shuttered St. Mary of the assumption church in Riverdale.

After studying at Villanova and earning a master of Divinity in Hyde Park, his missionary work led him to Peru, where he served for nearly two decades.

Known for his humility and commitment to social justice, Prevost quickly climbed the church's ranks.

In 2023, he became a cardinal, and this week, he made history as the first American-born pope.

A father at Holy Name remembers meeting Pope Leo XIV in 2016. He's still in shock and disbelief that Prevost is now the new pontiff.

"It's been kind of surreal," Father Andy Matijevic said. "Like the fact that we have an born American pope. It's something I never thought I'd see in my lifetime. I actually met Pope Leo XIV back in 2016 when he was here for a mass, and I served for him. It's a great honor for Chicago to produce a pope, and I think it's going to bring unity to the city into the nation and ultimately the world."

New gold and white bunting was used in celebration, and the marquee featured an image of Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinals Cupich, Gregory speak about their experience in the conclave

Five cardinals from the U.S. spoke to the media Friday morning about their experience in the conclave.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said he saw the experience of how people were able to listen and treat each other with respect, leading to the decision to elect Pope Leo XIV within 24 hours.

"I hope that's a signal to the world that we can reach across our differences and culture, language, country, nationality, and work tighter to solve the problems that are there, that we have the opportunity to reconcile and have peace, and I think it's instructive that Pope Leo began his message to people in the square by offering them the peace of Christ," he said.

He mentions, "If only the rest of us in our lives and in the world could have that mad dash to unity that we seem to have in the conclave."

Cardinal Wilton Gregory describes his experience after voting in his first conclave.

"I could not be more grateful that it happened in the holy year of hope. That we are pilgrims of hope, something that Pope Francis had initiated. I felt comfortable saying to Pope Leo from one South Sider of Chicago to another, I promise you my respect, my fidelity, and my love. It was just an amazing opportunity to see such a diverse assembly of humanity, obviously coming from many different perspectives facing many different challenges, but coming together for a common purpose: to find Peter's successor, and I think we did well.