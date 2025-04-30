Watch CBS News
Chicago Heights, Illinois city employee arrested on child pornography charges

By Jermont Terry, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

The Will County Sheriff's arrested a Chicago Heights, Illinois city employee a few weeks ago on six counts of possession and sale of child pornography.

Court records show Will County officials arrested Jasen Zurisk after searching his Beecher, Illinois, home a few weeks ago.

CBS News Chicago has confirmed Zurisk works as the maintenance director of south suburban Chicago Heights.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Chicago Heights city officials, who would not comment on Zurisk's work status.

