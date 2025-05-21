Chicago Heights city employee extradited to Illinois on child pornography charges

A Chicago Heights city employee was in custody in Will County on Wednesday after being arrested on child pornography charges last month.

Jasen Zurisk, 49, of Beecher, was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began on Jan. 22, when police in Oak Lawn contacted the Will County Sheriff's office about a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On March 4, a search warrant was executed at Zurisk's home, and multiple electronic devices were seized, police said. On April 29, an arrest warrant was issued for Zurisk.

Zurisk was taken into custody at 4:25 p.m. in Merrillville, Indiana, the sheriff's office said. He was charged with six counts of possession and sale of child pornography.

He was held at the Lake County Jail in Indiana until his extradition to Will County, Illinois, on Tuesday of this week.

CBS News Chicago has confirmed Zurisk works as the maintenance director of south suburban Chicago Heights.

