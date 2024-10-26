Watch CBS News
2 Chicago police officers hurt after fight at funeral service

By Andrew Ramos

/ CBS Chicago

2 Chicago police officers injured, multiple people detained at West Side funeral 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fight at a funeral on the West Side landed at least two Chicago police officers in the hospital.

The funeral service was taking place at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the 4300 block of West Madison in West Garfield Park.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to the scene for an apparent fight that broke out inside the church. Emergency dispatchers reported that some of the responding officers got attacked by funeralgoers.

Video posted on Facebook appeared to show an officer bleeding from his head.

The scene appeared to spiral out of control as officers became overwhelmed. Officers on the scene urged to take an unknown number of individuals involved in the clash into custody and to immediately leave the church.

It was unclear exactly what led to the altercation and how many people were detained.

