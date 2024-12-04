Watch CBS News
Weather

Gusty snow showers Wednesday afternoon in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Gusty snow showers Wednesday afternoon in Chicago
Gusty snow showers Wednesday afternoon in Chicago 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) — After five consecutive days below freezing, temperatures shift to the upper 30s on Wednesday in Chicago. 

This warm-up is short-lived as a cold front moves through tonight. Gusty snow showers develop in the afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Minor accumulation is expected. 

2f3f7e53-55a2-45ef-b68c-f3718e6a58f7.png

A wind advisory goes into effect for wind gusts up to 50 mph from 2 p.m. through midnight. This will reduce travelers' visibility this afternoon and evening. 

edae1710-a5b1-4ee1-b5c9-d67315f3e387.png

Falling temperatures overnight with blustery conditions. Wind chill values range from -5 to -15 degrees by Thursday morning. Highs reach the middle 20s for Thursday afternoon. 

067c7c1a-539e-430e-80b0-767a705f88cb-1.png

Better weather by the weekend with temperatures in the 40s. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.