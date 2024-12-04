Gusty snow showers Wednesday afternoon in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After five consecutive days below freezing, temperatures shift to the upper 30s on Wednesday in Chicago.

This warm-up is short-lived as a cold front moves through tonight. Gusty snow showers develop in the afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Minor accumulation is expected.

A wind advisory goes into effect for wind gusts up to 50 mph from 2 p.m. through midnight. This will reduce travelers' visibility this afternoon and evening.

Falling temperatures overnight with blustery conditions. Wind chill values range from -5 to -15 degrees by Thursday morning. Highs reach the middle 20s for Thursday afternoon.

Better weather by the weekend with temperatures in the 40s.