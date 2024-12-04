How much snow is on the way for the Chicago area?

CHICAGO (CBS) — A weather alert will take effect Wednesday evening for snow squalls that may bring damaging winds, low visibility, and slick roadways on your evening commute. Here's what you can expect.

CBS News Chicago meteorologists are tracking a powerful cold front set to blast through Chicagoland late Wednesday afternoon. After temperatures briefly rise above freezing for the first time in 6 days, a period of frigid cold returns starting Wednesday night as wind chills fall below zero.

Along and just behind the front, a few short-lived heavy bursts of snow are expected across the area between 3 and 7 p.m. The most likely time for snow in Chicago comes during the evening commute, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Snow squalls may lower visibility on your evening drive, bring wind gusts to 50 miles per hour, and cause quick but light accumulation on roadways, leading to hazardous driving conditions. There are some indications that a few neighborhoods could see damaging wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour, which would be enough to bring down tree limbs and cause localized power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. through midnight.

Most areas can expect between a dusting and 0.5" of snow by late Wednesday evening. Lake-effect snow will continue in La Porte County, IN, through much of Thursday, potentially leading to 3-5" of accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there through late Thursday night.