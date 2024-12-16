Watch CBS News
Mild day in Chicago before a cold front arrives

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mild day is ahead for the Chicago area. 

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. 

Some morning drizzle is possible along with the fog. Once the fog lifts a cloudy day and a very mild day for this time of year is ahead. Monday's highs will be in the 50s. 

Tuesday will be less warm as a cold front approaches, bringing us some snow at night and into Wednesday morning. Highs will drop throughout the week. 

There are more snow chances at the end of the week. 

Winter arrives on Saturday. 

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

