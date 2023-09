Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup in effect with more sunshine

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup in effect with more sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Summer-like weather returns.

Temperatures climb near 75 on Friday with increasing sunshine.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place until 9 a.m.

The weekend will be warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Warm conditions continue into next week.