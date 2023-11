Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup in effect, rain ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warmup is in effect.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Rain is expected late Thursday with chances for some wet snowflakes could mix in during the overnight hours as you head far west and north of the city.

Rain chances linger into Friday with temperatures in the 40s.