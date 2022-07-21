Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and windy conditions to continue

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered clouds with temperatures in the low 70s are expected to start Thursday, then it will be breezy and hot in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with westerly wind gusts around 30 miles per hour. A late day shower or storm is possible.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Alber Ramon, it will be partly cloudy for Friday, with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances increase Friday night and linger through Saturday morning. There will be another chance for rain for Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Highs will cool late this weekend, with temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday.

Humidity levels will increase through the weekend, then decrease early next workweek.

Slight rain chances and highs in the 80s are expected for Monday through Wednesday.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds, breezy and warm. Low 70°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and hotter. A late day shower or storm is possible. High 92°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 91°

