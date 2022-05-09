Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: The heat is on

By Albert Ramon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry skies for the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry skies for the week 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few clouds, breezy and mild tonight. Temperatures will be in the low 70s this evening, then fall to the mid 60s overnight.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, an isolated shower is possible to the north during the early morning hours on Tuesday. 

It'll be partly cloudy and much warmer for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Highs will be running over 20 degrees above average and just a couple of degrees shy of the daily high record. 

Heat index values will be in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday evening. An isolated strong storm is possible.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s. Near 90 degrees for Thursday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s for Friday.

A few storms will be possible on Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s. Scattered storms possible for Sunday with cooler highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Low 65°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and humid. Storm chances in the mid to late evening. High 88°, heat index values in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and humid. High 87°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 2:11 PM

