Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures near 90 degrees
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another hot day is ahead.
Temperatures soar back near 90 degrees Friday, which could break more records in the area. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase by the evening, especially in western areas.
Storm chances linger into Saturday, but it won't be as hot.
Temperatures will drop to the 70s and lower 80s with more seasonable weather on Sunday.
