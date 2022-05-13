Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures near 90 degrees

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another hot day is ahead. 

Temperatures soar back near 90 degrees Friday, which could break more records in the area. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase by the evening, especially in western areas. 

Storm chances linger into Saturday, but it won't be as hot.

Temperatures will drop to the 70s and lower 80s with more seasonable weather on Sunday.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 5:02 AM

