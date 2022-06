Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 80s Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a hot day, but not as steamy.

Wednesday's temperatures will be near 88 degrees. Clouds are expected early in the day, but the sun returns in the afternoon.

Another day of sunshine Thursday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

The next chance for rain is Saturday when temperatures return to the 90s.