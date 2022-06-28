Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny for the rest of the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s this evening, then upper 60s overnight.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance for a passing shower. The best chance for a shower tonight will be for areas west and north of Chicago.

CBS

Sunny skies for Wednesday afternoon with highs ranging from mid 80s in the western suburbs, to mid 70s near the lake. Hotter for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s areawide.

CBS

A front will allow for a chance for scattered showers and storms for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Mid 80s this holiday weekend, including a chance for a shower on Saturday and Monday for the 4th of July.

CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower overnight. Low 67°

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then sunny skies in the afternoon. High 83°, but 70s near the lake.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hotter. High 93°