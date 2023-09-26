Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather risk persists into evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep rain chances elevated for the next 24 hours.

There is a small window between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for strong storms. The main threat will be from isolated intense storms producing hail and a brief tornado.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Overnight rain chances will be high, and some of the rain could be heavy. There's a slight chance for flash flooding tonight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

CBS 2

Wednesday morning will feature scattered showers and storms, then more widespread storms are expected in the afternoon. Although severe weather is not expected for Wednesday, heavy rainfall could allow for some minor street flooding. Highs will remain cool in the upper 60s.

It will be drying out and warming up late this week into the weekend. Expect 70s for highs Thursday and Friday, then 80s for the weekend into early next week.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Some rain could be heavy. Low 62°

WEDNESDAY: Downpours and thunder likely. High 69°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70°