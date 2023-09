Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine, warmup ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine, warmup ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Comfortable fall weather is moving in Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly sunny skies.

A warmup is in effect with temperatures reaching the mid-70s Friday and then 80 degrees on Saturday.

Summer-like conditions continue into next week.