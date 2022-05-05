Chicago First Alert Weather: More scattered showers through tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy light rain continues this evening and overnight. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers to start your Friday, then widespread rain in the afternoon. A few downpours will also be possible. Temperatures will reach the low 50s for highs.

Rain chances end by late Friday evening, then clearing skies through Saturday morning. Mostly sunny and dry Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s, but cooler along the Lakeshore.

For Sunday, mostly cloudy and milder with highs in the mid-60s. Only in the 50s along the Northshore.

High pressure will produce the warmest streak of the year so far, with highs in the low to mid 80s for most of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 46°

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. High 50°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 60°