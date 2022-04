CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's almost time for a warmup.

But first... light rain and temperatures in the low 50s Thursday.

Slight improvement improvement in temperatures today. Keyword: *Slight*. Areas of light rain possible before wrapping up this evening @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NhH39y7MuU — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 28, 2022

Some sun returns Friday as well as milder conditions.

A warmup is coming for the weekend as well as thunderstorm chances. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for Saturday and Sunday.