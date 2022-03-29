Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing showers

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase Tuesday night with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

wed-11am.png
CBS 2

It will be wet and windy for Wednesday. A gusty south wind will push temperatures to the low to mid 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

highs-tomorrow-adi-15.png
CBS 2

Downpours are likely Wednesday with a couple of strong storms possible, but mainly for areas south of I-80. Over an inch of rainfall is likely for most locations. 

windy-wednesday.png
CBS 2

Shower chances continue through Wednesday evening. Cold air moves in on Thursday, allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix. No accumulation of snow is expected.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s.

next-3-days-3.png
CBS 2

Look for the mid-40s for Friday with a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances return for Saturday with highs near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Showers increase by late evening, with a few storms possible overnight. Low 42°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy and wet. A 100% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 65°

THURSDAY: Breezy and colder. A chance for rain and snow. High 42°

7-day-11.png
CBS 2
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 29, 2022 / 4:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.