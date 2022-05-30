Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty Monday night, storm risk Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for mostly clear skies with a gusty south wind Monday night.

Lows will be warm in the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature a breezy south wind and warm temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

CBS 2

An isolated shower or storm is possible, but the best chance for rain arrives in the early evening.

CBS 2

Storm chances increase during the evening hours on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms could be severe.

Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Storm chances decrease by late Tuesday evening.

CBS 2

A lingering shower may be around Wednesday morning, then it will be partly cloudy and dry in the afternoon. Wednesday will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 70s.

CBS 2

Temperatures remain in the 70s for the rest of the week, with small rain chances this weekend.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, windy and warm. Low 75°

TUESDAY: Windy & very warm. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Scattered evening storms likely. High: 87°

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower, then partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 73°