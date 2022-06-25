Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms possible

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and a few storms are possible for the Chicago area Saturday evening. However, the threat is diminshed by cooler air from earlier showers, and the main threat is much farther southwest. 

lows-tonight-adi-39.png
CBS

Showers and storms will end Saturday night, bringing about a very pleasant Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. It will be a beautiful day for the Chicago Pride Parade. 

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds-4.png
CBS 

There will be a nice dry stretch into early next week. Temperatures will warm up gently next week as well. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-49.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 4:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.