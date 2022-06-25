Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and a few storms are possible for the Chicago area Saturday evening. However, the threat is diminshed by cooler air from earlier showers, and the main threat is much farther southwest.

Showers and storms will end Saturday night, bringing about a very pleasant Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. It will be a beautiful day for the Chicago Pride Parade.

There will be a nice dry stretch into early next week. Temperatures will warm up gently next week as well.

